Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood granted bail - Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly been granted bail following a private hearing at Crown Court.

According to PA Media, the forward was awarded bail following a private hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester. Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behavior.

He was arrested in January amid allegations surrounding images and videos that were shared on social media. The footballer has been suspended by Manchester United ever since the arrest, who have made little comment on the matter.

Greenwood was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and made his Manchester United debut aged 17 in 2018. The striker has since played 129 times for the club after graduating from the youth academy and earned his only England cap in 2020.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood set to stand trial on numerous charges

According to BBC News, Greenwood had been remanded in custody since Monday (October 17) after appearing at the Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

Greenwood had been on bail since his original arrest in January but was re-arrested in Trafford on Saturday (October 15) for an alleged breach of bail conditions. The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October of 2021, with the controlling and coercive behavior relating to the period between November 2018 and October 2022.

The player is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the accuser, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts. The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is said to have taken place in December of 2021.

BBC News also reports that all charges relate to the same accuser, who cannot be named for legal reasons. Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, stated:

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial."

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."

Greenwood has not trained or played with Manchester United or England since the arrest and his sponsorship deal with Nike was terminated almost immediately.

