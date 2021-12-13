Manchester United forced to shut down training complex, enter talks to postpone Brentford game amidst COVID scare

Manchester United have been forced to shut down their training complex after reporting a number of COVID cases in the squad. The Red Devils are now in talks with the Premier League over postponing their upcoming match against Brentford.

Manchester United registered their third Premier League win in a row against Norwich City at the weekend, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal of the game.

The Red Devils had been hopeful of taking their winning run in the league to four games when they face Brentford on Tuesday. However, Manchester United's trip to west London is currently under serious threat.

Manchester United revealed on Sunday that a number of individuals among the first-team players and staff had tested positive for the Coronavirus. The Old Trafford outfit have now been forced to shut down their training complex in Carrington for 24 hours.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Man Utd are in discussions with the Premier League over postponing their fixture away to Brentford on Tuesday evening due to positive Covid cases. Man Utd are in discussions with the Premier League over postponing their fixture away to Brentford on Tuesday evening due to positive Covid cases.

Ralf Rangnick's side are in talks with the Premier League over the postponement of their match against Brentford. It is possible that Manchester United's clash with the Bees could be moved to another date amidst fears of a COVID outbreak.

Meanwhile, individuals who tested positive for COVID are isolating as per Premier League protocols, Manchester United have revealed. However, the club are yet to reveal the names of the players or staff who have tested positive. Further information from the club is awaited on this issue.

Manchester United not the only club to face COVID scare

Manchester United face the prospect of having their Premier League match against Brentford postponed. However, they are not the only English club facing COVID scare.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur saw their Europa Conference League match against Rennes postponed last week following a COVID outbreak. Their weekend clash with Brighton was also postponed.

B/R Football @brfootball The Premier League confirms Sunday’s Brighton vs. Tottenham match has been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak at Spurs. The Premier League confirms Sunday’s Brighton vs. Tottenham match has been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak at Spurs. https://t.co/ZdPF9TYBxA

Aston Villa and Brighton are also facing COVID-related issues.

Edited by Rohit Mishra