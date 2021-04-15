Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has told the club he wants to leave - Reports

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has revealed why he does not want to stay beyond this summer and extend his contract at Old Trafford.

Cavani joined Manchester United on a one-year deal, and the club have the option of extending his contract for another year.

The Uruguayan has put in some impressive displays for the club and has done a good job up front despite only joining last summer. In 20 Premier League games, the Uruguayan has scored seven goals and provided two assists.

Edinson Cavani has been directly involved in a Premier League goal every 122 minutes on average since joining Manchester United. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/GKbhKVdhAy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 12, 2021

As per The Athletic, Cavani is not expected to remain at Old Trafford and will instead move to Boca Juniors after holding talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward.

Money not a factor in Edinson Cavani’s decision to leave Manchester United

The pandemic has reportedly affected Cavani’s life in England as the Uruguayan has not been able to see his family and friends regularly.

The Athletic have reported that the on-going situation due to the pandemic has restrained his family from traveling to the UK. So, Cavani wants to return to South America.

Boca Juniors are a club with a rich history, and considering Cavani can still perform well, the Argentine outfit will serve as a good destination for the South American.

Cavani’s departure will be a blow as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he offers them something different, and is a striker they had lacked in previous seasons.

“We’re awaiting his decision if he wants to stay or if he wants to move on,” Solskjaer had revealed after Manchester United’s win against Tottenham in the Premier League.

“It’s a performance like today that, as a club, we have missed for a few years. We haven’t had that type of No 9 for a long, long spell and Edinson has been working so hard to get fit.”

majestic

/məˈdʒɛstɪk/

𝙖𝙙𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚



1. beautiful, powerful, or causing great admiration and respect



📖 See: Edinson Cavani 🐂 pic.twitter.com/mu1tWLzApI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2021

Manchester United will look to sign another forward in the summer transfer window, but it remains to be seen who they will go after.

The Red Devils have been linked with Erling Haaland, but will face stiff competition from several top European sides for his signature.