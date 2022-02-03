Manchester United forward expected to make decision on Old Trafford future in May - Reports

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani will decide his future at the club towards the end of the current season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Injuries and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo have resulted in diminished game time for Cavani this season. The 34-year-old has made just 14 appearances across all competitions this campaign, scoring two goals.

With Cavani's contract set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, many have speculated on what the future holds for him.

According to the aforementioned source, the Uruguayan forward has not had any offers from other clubs. Rumors previously linked him to River Plate, who recently sold Julian Alvarez to Manchester City. However, the Argentine has returned to the club on loan for the rest of the season.

Despite having reduced minutes on the pitch, Cavani agreed to stay at Manchester United until the end of the season. With Anthony Martial being loaned out and Mason Greenwood suspended, the former PSG star can expect an increase in game time at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that a move to La Liga is a possibility for Cavani if he does not sign an extension with the Red Devils.

Cavani joined Manchester United from PSG for free on a one-year contract in October 2020. He had an impressive debut season in England, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. This earned him an extension until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Red Devils could be in the market for a new young striker this summer. Marcus Rashford is the only young forward at the club, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani currently in their late 30s.

Manchester United have many players whose contracts expire at the end of the season

Apart from Edinson Cavani, Manchester United have other key players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. These include Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and, most importantly, Paul Pogba.

As things stand, these players are in a position to sign a pre-contract with any European club, which could see them leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Jesse Lingard was the one heavily tipped to move in the January transfer window amid interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United. However, the Red Devils blocked his move away on deadline day.

