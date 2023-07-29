“I will do everything in my power to make that happen” - Manchester United forward’s agent on transfer offer for client

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri's agent Edgardo Lasalvia said he would look to make sure that the player is loaned out to Argentine club Boca Juniors.

Pellistri, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, is one of the top talents to emerge from the Red Devils' youth academy in recent times.

The 21-year-old has so far made 10 appearances for the Red Devils' senior team, registering one assist to his name.

The youngster, who plays as a winger, is expected to be loaned out in the summer transfer market. While United are looking to loan the player out to a European club, Lasalvia wants his client to join Boca Juniors as he thinks that the Argentine giants can get the best out of the 21-year-old.

Speaking on the matter, Lasalvia said (h/t UtdDistrict):

"#MUFC want to loan him out to Europe, but if Boca [Juniors] make an offer I will do everything in my power to make that happen because Boca can get the best out of him."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a knack of working with young players and helping them realize their potential. The Red Devils, however, have an abundance in terms of creative players in the team, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Amad, ahead in the pecking order.

Hence, Pellistri could find it hard to get regular outings next season and a loan can help the player mature better.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho set for Borussia Dortmund reunion

Jadon Sancho is set to face his former club Borussia Dortmund as the Red Devils take on the Bundesliga giants in a pre-season friendly. Before his Old Trafford move in the summer of 2021, Sancho made a name for himself at Dortmund.

The Englishman scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists across competitions in 137 matches for the German club. Sancho penned a heartfelt social media message following his departure from Dortmund, writing:

"Dortmund will always be a part of me and I will always miss, love and be grateful to the club, the team and especially the supporters who supported me through thick and thin. I hope you can respect my decision. The most beautiful part of friendship is to understand and to be understood."

Sancho, however, is yet to replicate the form he showed at Dortmund at Manchester United. He has so far played 79 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.