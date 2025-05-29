Manchester United forward spotted showing middle finger to fan for abusive comment during Asia tour 

Amad Diallo was spotted giving the middle finger to a Manchester United fan during their post-season Asia tour. The incident comes after the players were asked not to stop for photos and autographs with fans.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Diallo is seen giving the finger to a Manchester United fan while he was in Malaysia. The Red Devils star was reportedly responding to an abusive comment from an unhappy fan.
Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League this season, after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the season. They lost 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham and won't be playing in European competitions next season.
The Red Devils are on a postseason tour of Asia and lost 1-0 to ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday. Manager Rubem Amorim spoke after the loss:
"Thankfully the players were there. They fought. Sometimes what we talk about before the match is not tactical or technical, it's this. We have to compete no matter what, no matter what the situation we competed today. We deserved to win, Arsenal didn't deserve to lose, but we deserved to win. The way we played, the way we fought was really tough since the beginning. We didn't have the ball too much, but we had control without the ball.
"I want to also say thank you to all the fans. It was unbelievable. I did not understand that all that area was our supporters, so it was a good day for us now we have to rest the players, I'm already thinking about the next game they're really tired."
They travel to Hong Kong next, where they face the national side on Friday, May 30..
Amad Diallo had a poor season for Manchester United due to injury
Amad Diallo was picking up form for Manchester United earlier this year when he picked up a ligament injury. He was quick to send a message to the Manchester United fans and said:
"Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."
Diallo finished the season with eight goals and six assists in the Premier League. He also had two goals in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup.