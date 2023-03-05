Manchester United getting close to signing Bundesliga star in the summer: Reports

Manchester United are inching closer to roping in Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer, as per journalist Christian Falk.

Frimpong, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive full-backs in Europe over the past two campaigns. Since arriving from Celtic for a fee in the region of £10 million in 2021, the Manchester City academy graduate has established himself as a regular starter for Leverkusen.

A right-footed defender blessed with pace and crossing, the Dutchman popped up on the radar of a number of European giants after his 2022 FIFA World Cup call-up. Apart from the Red Devils, he was even linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid last year, as per Fichajes.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk shed light on Frimpong's future amid rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United. He wrote:

"Jeremie Frimpong is getting closer and closer to sealing a Manchester United move. Frimpong was also a topic in winter – United really wanted him then. You know, he's a Dutch player and his connection to Erik ten Hag is very close. There should have been talks."

Claiming Frimpong to be a top target for the Red Devils, Falk added:

"Ten Hag is performing well with his team now and has good arguments for Frimpong and for United in terms of fulfilling his wish. I think he's one of Ten Hag's main transfer targets for the summer."

According to Football Insider, Manchester United scouts are currently keeping tabs on the right-back ahead of a £35 million potential transfer. However, Leverkusen value him between £40 million and £50 million.

Frimpong, who has a contract until June 2025 at BayArena, has scored five goals and laid out seven assists in 30 overall matches this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Frimpong has 7 assists and 5 goals in all competitions this season, performing at top level. Jeremie Frimpong remains in the list of big clubs with chances of summer move— Bayer Leverkusen wanted to keep him in January.Frimpong has 7 assists and 5 goals in all competitions this season, performing at top level. Jeremie Frimpong remains in the list of big clubs with chances of summer move— Bayer Leverkusen wanted to keep him in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfersFrimpong has 7 assists and 5 goals in all competitions this season, performing at top level. https://t.co/Ck3v7m6dqN

Manchester United interested in signing 22-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

According to Stretty News, Manchester United are keen to add Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi to their defensive ranks this summer. The club are aiming to revamp their backline with Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof linked with a host of potential permanent transfers.

Guehi, 22, has established himself as one of the best performers for Palace since arriving from Chelsea for £18 million in 2021. So far, he has scored four goals and laid out one assist in 69 games for his club.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have also identified Guehi as a top transfer target for this summer, as per the aforementioned report.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes