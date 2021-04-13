Manchester United given a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele- Reports

Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele has left the door open for a potential move away from Barcelona in the future. The French forward has been in impressive form for the Catalans this season and has scored a number of crucial goals for Ronald Koeman's side as they look to win back the league title.

In a recent interview with BeIn sports, Ousmane Dembele spoke about his future. The World Cup winner has just one year remaining on his current deal with Barcelona and has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus in recent months.

Manchester United failed in their attempts to sign Jadon Sancho last summer and viewed Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to the Englishman.

Manchester United had reportedly agreed on a transfer fee with Barcelona for Dembele last summer, but the former Borussia Dortmund man rejected the move at the eleventh hour. He decided to stay in Barcelona and fight for his place.

The youngster endured an injury-hit first 3 seasons at the club, during which he was able to amass just 50 appearances for the Catalan outfit.

Dembele is now over his injury woes and has become an integral part of Ronald Koeman's squad this season. He has scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for Koeman.

The French winger is, however, unsure of what the future holds for him, and has left the door open to a potential exit from the club with Manchester United as a legit option.

'My future? I still have a year of contract left. There hasn't been a discussion with the club yet, I'm happy, and I feel good. Then there is the new president who has arrived and whom I do not know too well, but he very close to the players. We'll see how it goes," Dembele told BeIn sports.

Manchester United are interested in signing Ousmane Dembélé if their pursuit of Jadon Sancho doesn’t work again this summer. [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/xktW2pCXV7 — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) January 29, 2021

Ronald Koeman is desperate to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele despite interest from Manchester United

Barcelona endured a poor start to their 2020-21 campaign. The Spanish giants were in 14th place in the league in November and were knocked out of the Champions League in round 16 of the stage by Paris-Saint Germain.

However, they have shown vast signs of improvement in recent months under the management of Ronald Koeman, and are currently in third-place in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele has been a major part of Barcelona's revival. Ronald Koeman is therefore keen to keep his star forward at the club.

"Of course, he is an important player. He has shown today with his game and especially with his goal. Ousmane's career this season is very good. Physically, he has improved a lot. It is the key to his consistency. If it's up to me, of course, I'd like him to stay with us," said Koeman.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona are receding.



The latest update on the Barcelona winger 👉 https://t.co/jVmynPQKMj#bbcfootball #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/kobNV5vSbd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 5, 2020

Ronald Koeman's reluctance to part ways with Ousmane Dembele could foil Manchester United's plans to sign the 23-year-old. Manchester United could look at alternatives, or promote promising youngster Amad Diallo next season if they fail to get their man.