Manchester United given injury boost as 3 key players set to be fit to face Coventry in FA Cup S/F tie

Manchester United have been handed an injury boost as Scott McTominay, Antony, and Harry Maguire are all set to be available for the FA Cup semi-finals against Coventry.

The Red Devils are set to play Coventry at Wembley on Saturday, April 20. McTominay has been out of action since the 2-2 draw against Liverpool and also missed the Bournemouth game.

Antony, meanwhile, missed the Premier League away clash against Bournemouth. While Harry Maguire played the full Bournemouth clash, he has been struggling with a thigh injury. Ten Hag provided an update on the trio, telling the media ahead of the Coventry clash (via Manchester Evening News):

"Antony and Scott; I expect them to be back. Scott didn't trail all week, partial on Wednesday, today I expect him full. Antony did train all week."

Ten Hag added:

"We have some problems. Harry: okay against Bournemouth, he struggled. He had a small injury and he didn't train this week so far but now he is back on the pitch. I expect him today to be back in team training and he will be available I hope for Sunday."

Manchester United reached the FA Cup final last year and lost to Manchester City. Ten Hag's side are looking to reach the final yet again this year and could potentially face their neighbors yet again if City get past Chelsea.

Antony, Scott McTominay, and Harry Maguire's performances for Manchester United this season

This season, Antony has made 33 appearances for Manchester United, scoring twice and providing two assists. After a slow start to his campaign, the Brazilian has shown sparks of his flair in recent games.

Scott McTominay, meanwhile, has been a regular source of goals for the Red Devils this season. He has scored nine goals and has provided three assists in 36 appearances across competitions this term.

Harry Maguire, on the other hand, has turned out to be a key player in the defense this term. Maguire has made 28 appearances across competitions, helping his team keep six clean sheets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback