Manchester United given injury boost as club hope to have key duo fit for PL fixture against Burnley - Reports

Manchester United reportedly hope to have Mason Mount and Raphael Varane available for selection when they play Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (23 September).

Mount was signed by the Red Devils from Chelsea for £60 million this summer. The excitement around his arrival at the club petered down after he picked up a hamstring injury in his team's 2-0 league loss against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 August.

A week after the England international's injury, Varane was substituted after the first half of Manchester United's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. The French centre-back hasn't played since then but could now be in line for a return this weekend.

According to ESPN (h/t Metro), Manchester United hope the duo will be fit to feature against the Clarets at Turf Moor. They were deemed unfit to travel to the Allianz Arena earlier this week when the Red Devils lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League group-stage opener.

Mount has played in central midfield under Erik ten Hag, a more conservative role than the one he played at Chelsea. Varane, meanwhile, is Ten Hag's first-choice centre-back alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of his defense.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are still out injured. Jadon Sancho and Antony, meanwhile, continue to be away from the club, which could make Mount's return a much-needed boost for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag recognizes importance of Manchester United's game against Burnley

Manchester United have started this season in poor fashion. From off-field controversies to on-pitch results, nothing seems to be falling in place for them.

They have lost four of their six games across competitions this season and their league wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest weren't convincing. After the loss against the Bavarian giants, Erik ten Hag told TNT Sports, via BBC:

"Every game is important. Every game is huge. We have to make our own luck. Nobody can help you. Stay in the game and don't allow the opponent to score a goal. it's not about one mistake. It was too easy for the player to have the shot."

Manchester United have only lost twice to Burnley in the last 55 years. A loss against the newly-promoted Clarets side could be a new low for an already-troubled Red Devils side.

They currently sit sixth in the table with six points from five matches so far. Burnley are five points and six places below them, although they have played one game less.