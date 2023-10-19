Manchester United given injury boost as injury absentees spotted training ahead of PL fixture against Sheffield United

Manchester United left-back Sergio Reguilon and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who had suffered injuries ahead of the international break, were spotted back in training recently, as per United In Focus. The good news for the Red Devils fans comes just before their Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 21.

Before the international break, United came from behind to register a brilliant 2-1 win over Brentford. This was their fourth win from eight Premier League games this season. Due to their mounting injury issues, Victor Lindelof had to fill in at left-back against the Bees.

Expand Tweet

For Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, the return of Reguilon and Amrabat provides a much-needed boost, bolstering his options as they prepare for the match at Bramall Lane.

Sergio Reguilon, who has been sidelined due to injury, had missed the previous four matches for Manchester United. Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat was notably absent from Morocco's international fixtures against Liberia and Ivory Coast due to a back problem.

For Reguilon, this is a chance to make a significant impact in the ongoing absence of Luke Shaw, having joined Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur on loan this summer. Although the Spaniard has only three games under his belt for the Red Devils, he has impressed fans and the coaching staff, who have been eagerly anticipating his return.

Manchester United will be hoping to secure the win against Sheffield United on Saturday as they head into a crucial set of fixtures, which could determine the course of their season.

Manchester United's Casemiro to miss Premier League fixture after injury during international duty with Brazil

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro, has been asked by the club to remain in his home country for treatment on an ankle injury sustained while representing the national team. According to ESPN, the £70 million man will be unavailable for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Sheffield United.

Although Casemiro sustained the injury during Brazil's 1-1 draw against Venezuela, he started in the team's 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.

United fans will have to wait until the next league fixture - against Manchester City on October 29 - to see him in action. He is also suspended for their Champions League match against FC Copenhagen due to a red card in United's recent loss to Galatasaray.

While Casemiro's absence is a setback, the return of Sergio Reguilon provides a glimmer of hope for Erik ten Hag, who is currently grappling with a shortage of options at left-back.