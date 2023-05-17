Manchester United given massive injury boost as star player returns to training ahead of Bournemouth fixture

Manchester United have been handed a massive boost as star forward Marcus Rashford has returned to training ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday (May 20).

The Red Devils are currently involved in a close fight with Newcastle United and Liverpool for a place in the top four this season. Therefore, the potential return of Rashford to the team will be massive as Erik ten Hag's side look to claim all three points against Bournemouth.

Manchester United's website put out a statement on Wednesday (May 17) confirming that Rashford, along with midfielder Scott McTominay, trained with the first team. The statement read as follows:

"There is good news regarding Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who have both returned to training. Our leading scorer, a strong contender for the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award after the voting was launched this week, took part in the session after missing the win over Wolves due to injury."

Marcus Rashford did not feature in United's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. However, they did not need his services as goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho were enough for them to secure all three points at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13).

Apart from Rashford and McTominay, France defender Raphael Varane was also seen training with the rest of the squad. Manager Erik ten Hag subbed Varane off with 10 minutes remaining in their game against Wolves on a precautionary basis. The former Real Madrid defender, however, should be fit for the game against Bournemouth.

However, it's not all good news for the Reds Devils. They will be without three players for the rest of the season, including loanee Marcel Sabitzer, Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek.

Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United's key players this season

Marcus Rashford is a key member of Manchester United's attack and has enjoyed a great season under the management of Erik ten Hag.

The England international has contributed 29 goals and 11 assists from 53 games across all competitions. This includes a tally of 16 goals and five assists from 33 games in the Premier League.

As things stand, Rashford is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. He is also the sixth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League behind Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Mohamed Salah and Callum Wilson.

Marcus Rashford's contract talks are expected to catch news sooner or later. At the time of writing, the 25-year-old forward has got just one year remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford.

