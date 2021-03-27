Manchester United goalkeeper linked with move to Boca Juniors - Reports

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is being courted by Argentine outfit Boca Juniors for a potential free transfer this summer.

Sergio Romero is out of contract with the Red Devils at the end of the season. The Argentine shot-stopper could reunite with former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, who also moved to Boca Juniors on a free transfer earlier this season.

After Marcos Rojo, Boca Juniors are trying to convince also Sergio Romero to join the club as a free agent. The Argentinian goalkeeper has already received many proposals as he’s gonna leave Manchester United at the end of the season. 🔴🇦🇷 #MUFC @CLMerlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2021

The 34-year-old was brought in at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015, as a deputy to David de Gea. Despite making 61 appearances for Manchester United, the Argentine is not tipped to sign a new deal with the Red Devils, with Dean Henderson currently rivalling De Gea for the No. 1 spot.

Can Dean Henderson replace David de Gea as Manchester United's starting goalkeeper?

David de Gea has spent over 10 successful seasons as Manchester United's goalkeeper, winning a Premier League title, a Europa League medal, a League Cup trophy, and an FA Cup title.

The Spaniard has also made 454 appearances and kept 153 clean sheets during his time at Old Trafford. However, the 30-year-old has not been at his impenetrable best this season, and has a talented deputy hot on his heels.

Dean Henderson spent two impressive years on loan at Sheffield United. The young keeper helped them win promotion to the Premier League and played an integral part of their 9th place finish last season.

Opportunities for Henderson have been few and far between so far at Old Trafford. However, the 24-year-old has been given an extended run in the team recently after De Gea travelled to Spain for the birth of his child.

Dean Henderson ranks as one of the best shot-stoppers across Europe's top five leagues this season #mulive [@ARDataAnalysis] pic.twitter.com/hxjWSeqbYL — utdreport (@utdreport) March 22, 2021

Henderson has had a few excellent games as United's shot-stopper in the recent past, making important saves and keeping four clean sheets in the last six games.

With David de Gea on the fringes of the Spanish national team as well, Henderson has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a selection headache for the next few weeks. The Red Devils boss is set to make a big call in that area with important games coming up against Granada in the Europa League quarterfinal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The call may determine the long-term future of the No. 1 spot at Manchester United, as both players are signed to relatively long-term deals, with De Gea's contract expiring in 2023 and Henderson's in 2025.