“Manchester United are going to be a big problem for all clubs” – Khabib Nurmagomedov delivers bold claim on Red Devils’ future

Khabib Nurmagomedov has boldly claimed Manchester United will be a 'big problem' for all clubs next season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Khabib has full faith in his favourite club Khabib has full faith in his favourite club 😤 https://t.co/HJkZqxfuG9

The former UFC fighter, who is a huge Manchester United fan, was interviewed by Sky Sports where he gave his thoughts on the Premier League giants:

"They have a very good, strong team, a young team,"

He continued,

"I think next year they are going to do a very good job."

Manchester United are currently encountering a tumultuous period. The thirteen-time EPL champions are challenging for a top-four finish with their only chance of winning a trophy this season resting on a Champions League shock triumph.

But Khabib was quick to point out the number of new players that have been brought in by the Old Trafford outfit, explaining that they will be bedded into the squad by next season.

"Next year, because right now (there are) so many new players, they don't connect well. But I think next year Manchester United are going to be a big problem for all clubs."

Manchester United could begin their huge transformation in the summer

Pochettino could be the next manager of the Red Devils

The club will be encountering a huge summer ahead with a new permanent manager expected to be brought in. Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino are the current frontrunners.

Alongside this is the expectation of huge transfer business to attend to.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly's futures at the club are under intense speculation.

The club have a long list of reported transfer targets, with a defensive midfielder and a striker being at the top of their necessities.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a £100 million move to the Red Devils although they expect to battle it out with Chelsea for his signature.

They have also been tracking Erling Haaland, with the Borussia Dortmund striker almost certainly departing the German side this summer. Haaland is also being pursued by Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United have added Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer targets after being urged to step up their interest by Ralf Rangnick, sources have told @MarkOgden_ Man United have added Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer targets after being urged to step up their interest by Ralf Rangnick, sources have told @MarkOgden_ 👀 https://t.co/Jyg7sWEEph

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly asked the club to also bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku. The 22 year old Frenchman has impressed for the Bundesliga outfit this season.

Along with the expectation of ins and outs this summer there will be the need to adjust to the next manager's style of play.

Mauricio Pochettino's possession-based style may suit Manchester United particularly with his emphasis on attack. His 4-2-3-1 formation, used at former Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, was hugely impactful.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, adopts the gegen-pressing philosophy that Rangnick has attempted to implicate. He plays attacking free-flowing football with a high press.

However, with the Manchester United squad having issues with Rangnick's training methods and coaching, it would be interesting to see how they would take to the Dutch manager.

