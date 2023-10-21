Manchester United handed blow as potential Jadon Sancho replacement signs new contract at Premier League club

Manchester United have been dealt a significant blow as Jadon Sancho's potential replacement, Kaoru Mitoma, has signed a new long-term deal with Brighton.

The Red Devils winger has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford amid his ongoing feud with manager Erik ten Hag. Several European clubs, including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus, are reportedly interested in signing the England international.

After ten Hag outed the winger for his "performance in training" following Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3, Sancho hit back, claiming the statements to be "completely untrue."

Since then, the attacker has failed to appear for his current employers. In all, he's managed just three appearances for the Manchester outfit this season, racking up a total playing time of just 76 minutes.

In light of Sancho's potential move in January, Manchester United were reportedly interested in bringing in Japan international Mitoma. The 26-year-old winger has impressed off-late, earning him a new deal with Brighton & Hove Albion, which will see him stay with the club till 2027.

This season, Mitoma has appeared eight times in the Premier League, managing three goals and assists each. Seagulls fans will be hoping for their attacker to kick on and help the side to a European spot finish in the English top tier.

Pundit claims Jadon Sancho will not play for Manchester United again

Jadon Sancho (via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore gave his verdict on the Jadon Sancho-Erik ten Hag situation in the early weeks of the feud. At the time, Collymore said that the 23-year-old winger wouldn't represent the Red Devils again.

Since the pundit's statements, Sancho has failed to appear for his club as he remains sidelined by the Dutch tactician. Speaking about the forward's future, Collymore said in September (via Caught Off Side):

"I actually believe the Red Devils will look to offload him, either on loan or permanently, at the next opportunity. I know there are reports that he’s set for crunch talks with his manager and the coaching staff but I don’t think we’ll ever see Sancho play for United again."

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £73 million. Since then, he's completed 82 appearances across all competitions, bagging just 12 goals and six assists.

Given the current situation, an exit from Old Trafford in January seems extremely likely for Sancho.