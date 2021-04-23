Manchester United handed boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman has been linked with an exit this summer and will have just a year remaining on his contract come July.

Manchester Evening News has claimed that Manchester United could be in the clear to sign Raphael Varane as his other suitors want to wait until the summer of 2022 to sign him on a free transfer.

On the football: United effectively have a free run to sign Raphael Varane this summer. Most interested clubs would prefer to get him on a free but Madrid mindful United are long-time admirers and can afford him #mufc https://t.co/NihKWWavXs — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 22, 2021

The Red Devils have tried and failed to sign Varane in the past and will hope to get their man this time, as they look to strengthen their defence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Real Madrid defender has made 356 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Real Madrid still hope to keep Manchester United target Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has won it all at Real Madrid, but reports in Spain have claimed that he is looking for a new challenge.

However, with Sergio Ramos’ contract expiring this summer, Real Madrid will not want to lose two of their leading centre-backs at the same time.

Varane is still only 27, and Real Madrid reportedly want to tie him down to a new long-term contract. Should Manchester United offer him a better contract, though, he might jump ship for a new challenge.

Like Real Madrid, Manchester United have managed to stay in the title race this season and are a couple of players away from usurping Manchester City.

Real Madrid are currently in a transition period but have still managed to stay competitive in the domestic league and the Champions League.

Florentino Perez: “Varane? I’m happy of our team... if players don't want to stay at Madrid they can leave”. There’s still no agreement between Raphael Varane and Real Madrid about the new contract - current one is expiring in June 2022. 🚨⚪️ #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2021

Losing someone like Varane, who is at the peak of his career, would be a big blow as there aren't too many players of his caliber and age in the market.

Although the duo of Eder Militao and Nacho have impressed for Real Madrid in recent weeks, it will be a major surprise if the club don’t offer Varane a new lucrative contract. The only question that arises is whether or not Manchester United can better it.