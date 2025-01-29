Manchester United handed boost as star returns to training after long injury layoff: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a major boost as star defender Luke Shaw is closing in on a return to action. He recently returned to training with the side. The England international has missed most of the season so far due to injury, playing just 98 minutes.

Mail Sport reports that Shaw has been pictured in Red Devils' training as they prepare to face Romanian giants Steaua Bucuresti in their final UEFA Europa League league phase game. The 29-year-old last appeared for the side in their 4-0 league win over Everton at the start of December before picking up a muscle injury afterwards.

Luke Shaw battled with a hamstring problem for the final months of the 2023-24 season, causing him to feature sparingly for England at Euro 2024. The left-back then suffered a calf problem after the tournament which kept him out until November, after Erik ten Hag was fired.

Shaw featured in Ruben Amorim's first game as Manchester United boss and made two further appearances, all off the bench, before picking up another injury. In his absence, the Portuguese tactician has had to rely on Diogo Dalot at left wing-back, with Tyrell Malacia providing cover.

Luke Shaw remains highly regarded at Manchester United, as he is seen as one of the best full-backs in England, when fit. The former Southampton man is equally capable of playing as a left-sided centre-back, having done so on a number of occasions in the past.

He will be hopeful of making the trip to Romania, where his side need just a point to qualify for the Round of 16 in the Europa League.

Manchester United reach agreement for Patrick Dorgu signing - Reports

Manchester United have finalised an agreement with Serie A outfit Lecce for the transfer of left-back Patrick Dorgu, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Denmark international will become the first official signing of the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United went for the 20-year-old this month and saw an initial bid of €27 million turned down by Lecce, who were holding out for a fee closer to €40 million. An agreement was finally reached between both sides for a total package of €35 million, of which €5 million is in the form off add-ons.

Dorgu has an agreement in place with the Red Devils on a long-term contract, and his transfer is subject to a medical examination. He will provide competition for the likes of Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia, and Luke Shaw at left wing-back in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation.

