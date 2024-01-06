Manchester United handed chance to sign two Premier League flops to solve goalscoring issues - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Bayern Munich attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this January.

The Red Devils have been in turbulent form under Erik ten Hag, with their main issues being in front of goal. The club secured Rasmus Hojlund's services from Atalanta ahead of the current campaign for £65 million.

The Danish striker has failed to impress in his debut season so far at Old Trafford, scoring just once in 15 Premier League appearances. Manchester United have only scored 22 goals in the English top tier after 20 games this season.

They are tied with 14th-placed Crystal Palace in recording the third-lowest goal tally in the league this term. To solve their issues, Manchester United have turned towards Werner and Choupo-Moting this transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have reportedly held preliminary talks over potential moves for the two forwards but nothing is concrete yet. Manchester United could step up their efforts soon as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial have both been linked with exits.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in bringing back Sancho on loan until the summer and are finalizing an agreement. Martial has attracted interest from the Middle East as he enters the final six months of his contract (via Sky Sports).

Werner has scored two goals in 14 appearances across competitions for Leipzig this season while Choupo-Moting has netted thrice in 19 games for Bayern Munich.

Simon Jordan urges Manchester United to offload Jadon Sancho this January

Pundit Simon Jordan believes Manchester United should get rid of Sancho this January amid major links with a return to Borussia Dortmund. The former Crystal Palace chairman claims the England international has been ineffective for the club during his time at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed Sancho from the Bundesliga side for a reported £73 million in 2021. He has struggled to perform in the Premier League and replicate some of the form he showed in Germany.

Sancho has scored just 12 goals in 82 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. His exit has received massive approval from Jordan, who believes the Red Devils should jump at the chance to sell the winger.

He said on talkSPORT:

"I don't think he's a particularly great player. They tried to buy him in the previous year and Dortmund had him up for £120 million but they ended up paying £75 million for him. Somehow, they got themselves in a situation where they're paying £300,000 a week for a player. And now they've got the club Dortmund trying to loan him."

"The fact of the matter is, I won't view it any other way if I was Man United, I'm getting £5.2 million back. He's a deadweight, he's a waste of my time, he's been a waste of the time of the football club, he's got a history of behaving in this fashion."