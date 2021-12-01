Manchester United handed Erling Haaland transfer boost due to Ralf Rangnick's arrival - Reports

Manchester United could target Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer with Ralf Rangnick at the helm. Rangnick was responsible for bringing Haaland to RB Salzburg from Molde in 2018.

Haaland spent a year and a half at the club before moving to Dortmund. During that time, Rangnick was involved with the Red Bull group, both Salzburg and Leipzig.

The Manchester United interim manager is also reportedly close to Haaland's father and agent Alf-Inge.

Christian Falk @cfbayern TRUE ✅ Ralf Rangnick will try to convince @ErlingHaaland of a Transfer to @ManUtd . Rangnick helped Salzburg to get Haaland. He is close to Haalands father and Agent Alf-Inge TRUE ✅ Ralf Rangnick will try to convince @ErlingHaaland of a Transfer to @ManUtd. Rangnick helped Salzburg to get Haaland. He is close to Haalands father and Agent Alf-Inge https://t.co/fxAMgLGDEo

This could be a huge boost for Manchester United, who are looking at premium but young strike options.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani aren't getting any younger. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are reportedly set to leave.

Ralf Rangnick is known for developing players at clubs and a 21-year-old Haaland could be the perfect fit for Manchester United. Haaland is also reportedly set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Many of the top teams are vying for the Norwegian's signature, with Real Madrid amongst the contenders. However, his connection with Rangnick could turn the table in favor of the Red Devils.

'The Terminator,' as Haaland is called, has already scored 14 goals and made four assists across all competitions for Dortmund this season. He was ranked 11th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Manchester United looking to rebuild with Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a poor run of results. Michael Carrick was appointed the temporary manager until they found a new one.

The Old Trafford outfit have now announced Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager. After his tenure as manager ends in June 2022, he will stay at the club for two more years as a consultant.

This shows that the German is not here just to manage the on-pitch playstyle at Manchester United. He will also play a key part in recruitment and other areas of the club.

Manchester United haven't won a single Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Moreover, there has been an evident lack of structure and identity at the club.

This is exactly the kind of area Ralf Rangnick specializes in. He has transformed many clubs in the past, one of them being RB Leipzig. Rangnick brought the club from Germany's lower leagues and made them a Bundesliga and Champions League contender.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

His immediate tasks at Manchester United include managing the current squad and preparing for the January transfer window. It will be interesting to see which players he is able to attract with his connections and stature.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar