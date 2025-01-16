Manchester United handed fitness boost as 2 key players closing in on return from injury: Reports

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are close to returning to action. He said that the left-back is closer than Mount and could return in the next couple of weeks.

Shaw has had loads of injury concerns in recent years. He's made just three appearances across competitions this season and only two under Ruben Amorim. Mount has also had recurring injury issues this season and has made just 12 appearances across competitions. He's been out of action since mid-December.

In a recent press conference, Ruben Amorim confirmed that the duo might be back to action soon.

“Luke Shaw is nearer than Mason Mount," he said (via Goal). "Mason Mount will take a little bit longer. Luke, we’ll see in the next week or two. We’ll see if he’s returning.”

Manchester United are set to face Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League later today (January 16). A win could see them move into 12th place in the standings.

Ruben Amorim asserts he'll learn more about his players in Manchester United's clash against Southampton

The Red Devils are winless in regulation time in their last six games across competitions with four defeats and two draws. They have, however, managed two big results on the trot in their last two games. Manchester United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the Premier League. They then beat Arsenal on penalties at the Emirates in the FA Cup Third Round.

They are now set to host bottom-placed Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday. In his pre-match press conference, Ruben Amorim said that this match will tell him more about his players than the previous two. He said (via manutd.com):

"I think this next game will teach me more from my players than the last two. I’m really focused to see what kind of game we are going to play tomorrow. So I will learn more tomorrow.

"Like I said, because there is no expectation in the last two games. No one believed that we could do a great performance or winning a game. But now they are expecting us to win and to play well, so I will learn more in this game."

Manchester United now have three home games in a row. After Southampton, they will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. They will then host Rangers in the UEFA Europa League league stage.

