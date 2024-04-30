Manchester United handed injury boost as 2 key players return to first-team training

Manchester United have received a major boost as they look to finish the season strongly, as Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez have returned to full training. The Red Devils have three games left to play in the Premier League, as well as the FA Cup final.

Injuries have been the biggest problem for the Red Devils this season, with the players struggling to find rhythm due to repeated spells on the sidelines. Manchester United have suffered over 60 first-team injuries this season, and have had just one senior centre-back in their last three games.

Tough-tackling Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez has struggled with various injuries this season. His most recent injury came on the training ground in March. Star forward Marcus Rashford also missed the Red Devils' most recent games against Sheffield United and Burnley. He was taken off with an injury in their FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry City.

X user @mufcMPB has reported with photo evidence that the duo have returned to full training for Erik ten Hag's side. They are in contention to play for the side when they face high-flying Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Monday, May 6.

Former Ajax man Martinez has played only nine times in the Premier League this season, with knee, foot, and calf injuries troubling him. The 26-year-old will be favored to partner Harry Maguire at the back against Palace, if fully fit.

Rashford, on the other hand, has featured prominently this season, playing 31 times in the league. With only seven goals and two assists, he faces a race to finish the season strongly amid rumors of his potential sale.

Manchester United contact former Real Madrid manager for possible employment

Manchester United have reportedly made an initial contact with former Real Madrid and FC Porto manager Julen Lopetegui over potentially taking over from Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are reportedly considering a change in the managerial position, with Ten Hag failing to inspire confidence.

According to Corriere Della Sera via GiveMeSport, Lopetegui is the latest name being considered for the position, which may become open in the summer. The Spanish manager was most recently in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderes. He has previously stated his desire to remain in the Premier League.

Lopetegui is also wanted by many other sides, with reports linking him to Italian giants AC Milan. The manager has built his reputation as an elite tactician, and his work with Wolves in the second half of last season further buttressed it.