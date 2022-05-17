Manchester United handed injury boost as trio returns to training ahead of final game of the season against Crystal Palace

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to take charge of his final game with the club on Sunday, May 22. Ahead of it, he has received a boost with three players set to return for his team from injury breaks.

United host Crystal Palace with just a spot in the UEFA Europa League at stake. A victory would ensure a place in the 2022-23 edition of the tournament for the Red Devils. Rangnick will be boosted by the potential return of three England internationals (as per manutd.com).

Luke Shaw, 26, has been out of action since April with a leg injury that has been reocurrent following a horror tackle he suffered in 2015.

It was expected that Shaw would miss the rest of the season, requiring surgery to remove metal bolts from his leg. But he has been pictured back in training. As has Jadon Sancho, 22, who has been sidelined with tonsilitis, and Marcus Rashford, 24, who sat out of United's last few games through illness.

The trio will be part of Erik ten Hag's overhaul of the United squad, with the Dutch coach set to take over from Rangnick following the clash with Palace on Sunday.

But Ten Hag may get a first-hand look at the three against the Eagles, with all three looking likely to make surprising returns to the squad.

It's welcome news not only for Rangnick but United fans also ass they will be hoping for an end to what has been a miserable season on a positive note.

Manchester United players potentially playing for their futures

Manchester United players will be looking to impress Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is set to oversee a huge summer rebuild of the Manchester United squad that could see a number of players' tenures at Old Trafford end. The 52-year-old has been clear that a reset needs to ensue.

He has a massive job in front of him, of bringing Manchester United back amongst the elite required. Therefore, a number of Red Devils may be playing for their futures in the club's final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad • Rangnick will prepare for Palace, what are you doing to do in Manchester now?



Ten Hag: “I will stay here. I will meet people from Manchester here. I will organize the staff, make the schedule for next season, and prepare the squad for next season." • Rangnick will prepare for Palace, what are you doing to do in Manchester now?Ten Hag: “I will stay here. I will meet people from Manchester here. I will organize the staff, make the schedule for next season, and prepare the squad for next season." https://t.co/3rEfWze9QO

Marcus Rashford is one of those players whose future has been under speculation following reports from Fabrizio Romano that he is considering his prospects elsewhere.

According to Mail, Rashford is keen to speak to Ten Hag to gauge how he will fit in to the new United manager's plans.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive 🗣 - @FabrizioRomano : “Rashford loves #mufc and he wants to play for the club. He wants to play and will talk with Ten Hag.” [ @FIVEUK 🗣 - @FabrizioRomano: “Rashford loves #mufc and he wants to play for the club. He wants to play and will talk with Ten Hag.” [@FIVEUK]

Jadon Sancho took his time in adapting to life at Old Trafford but he has impressed in the second-half of the season. And it seems unlikely that Luke Shaw's future will be under debate given that reports have recently stated that the club are looking to tie him down to a new deal (as per Guardian).

Despite a disappointing season for the left-back, his prior season and fantastic European Championships campaign for England provide him credit in the bank.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat