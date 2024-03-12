Manchester United handed massive boost ahead of Liverpool clash as 26-year-old defender returns to training

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to training and is in contention to appear in his side's FA Cup encounter with Liverpool on Sunday (March 17).

Wan-Bissaka was pictured back in training on Tuesday (March 12) after a spell on the sidelines. The English right-back has missed the Red Devils' last seven Premier League games due to an undisclosed injury.

The former Crystal Palace full-back's return could be vital for Erik ten Hag as he looks to take Manchester United into the FA Cup semifinals. His men face rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend.

Ten Hag suggested Wan-Bissaka could be available for that showdown with the Merseysiders. He said (via the club's official website):

"Hopefully, some return, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was, yesterday, on the pitch. We expect also Harry Maguire back in the squad next week. Rasmus Hojlund has good hope he will make it as well."

Expand Tweet

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a career resurgence under Ten Hag but injury issues have taken their toll this season. He's appeared 17 times across competitions, bagging two assists.

The Red Devils also welcomed Mason Mount back today and the English midfielder trained. He's been absent since November with a long-term injury that has disrupted his debut season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have stuttered this season and injury issues have been a huge problem for Ten Hag. The Dutchman has been forced to use Diogo Dalot as a makeshift left-back to deal with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's absences.

However, Wan-Bissaka can now reclaim the right-back spot with Dalot impressing on either flank. They will need to be at their best to deal with Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Liverpool attackers.

Liverpool could welcome Ibrahima Konate back for their clash with Manchester United

Ibrahima Konate could feature against Manchester United.

Liverpool have also received good injury news ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinal battle with Manchester United. Klopp looks set to have Ibrahima Konate available for their trip to Old Trafford.

Konate missed the Merseysiders' 1-1 draw with Manchester City last Sunday (March 10). The French defender came off in his side's 5-1 win against Sparta Prague in the first leg of the two sides' UEFA Europa League last 16 tie midweek.

However, Klopp gave an update on the 24-year-old and there's a 'good chance' he'll be fit (via Manchester Evening News):

"Ibou has a chance for United. A good chance."

Expand Tweet

Konate has impressed this season, helping Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title. He's made 32 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.