Manchester United handed massive boost as injured player could return in 10 days - Reports

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly return to the Red Devils squad in 10 days after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this season.

The right-back picked up the injury during Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on September 16. Since then, the former England under-21 international has missed four league matches but could potentially return in a week or so.

The aforementioned news relayed by Daily Mail comes at a vital time for Erik ten Hag's side, who've had to deal with several injury problems in the past few weeks. Defensive players at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane remain sidelined due to fitness issues.

Hence, Wan-Bissaka's return would serve as a huge boost to the Red Devils' campaign. Before picking up the hamstring problem, he started every single Premier League match for Manchester United.

Currently, second-choice right-sided full-back Diogo Dalot continues to fill in for his colleague. The Portugal international has been vital to ten Hag, playing at right-back and left-back in his eight league appearances this season. He's also got a goal to his name in the 77th winner against Sheffield United on October 22.

As per the timeline provided by the aforementioned report, Wan-Bissaka could return to action by the time Manchester United face Copenhagen on November 8.

Manchester United manager lavishes praise on Harry Maguire after 1-0 Copenhagen win

Harry Maguire (via Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lavished praise on defender Harry Maguire following his performance in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win against Copenhagen (October 24).

Maguire managed to score his side's winner in the 72nd minute, heading home a cross from teammate Christian Eriksen. After the England international helped his team to much-needed three points in Europe's highest club competition, ten Hag said (via ESPN):

"Stepping in passing vertical, defending also on front foot, stepping in defending forward, very confident in the duels, he is dominating, dominating his opponents.

"You see he gets rewarded, it's a very good skill from him, his heading. I have to say a great pass from Christian [Eriksen] as well and a very good finish."

Following this result, the Red Devils are placed third, six points behind Group A toppers Bayern Munich. The Manchester side are one point behind second-placed Galatasaray.

During the aforementioned game, Maguire won four aerial duels, managed an 87 percent passing accuracy and blocked one shot. The central defender has managed just four starts across all competitions this season but could enjoy a prolonged spell in the first XI owing to other absentees in defense.