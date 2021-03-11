Manchester United handed a transfer boost in the form of Raphael Varane - Reports

Manchester United have been handed a transfer boost as Raphael Varane reportedly wants to move to the Premier League.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move this summer as contract talks with Real Madrid have not progressed.

Varane will only have a year remaining on his Real Madrid contract this summer, so the Whites will have to sell him or risk losing him for free next year.

As per Spanish outlet AS (via TeamTalk), Varane has been linked with several clubs, but he is keen to try his luck in the Premier League.

Manchester United to compete with Liverpool for Raphael Varane

United are expected to face stern competition from Liverpool for Varane’s signature, as the Reds will be in the market for a centre-back this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been marred by injuries this season and they signed two new centre-backs in January. The club decided not to replace Dejan Lovren last summer and the move has backfired this season.

Varane is being seen as Virgil van Dijk’s future partner at the back, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to sign the Frenchman without Champions League football.

Liverpool’s dire form has seen them drop to eighth in the Premier League, so finishing in the top four and attracting top talent will be a big issue this summer.

Advertisement

Manchester United have good depth in the centre-back areas, but they still haven’t found the ideal candidate for Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have put in promising displays, but have not been consistent enough.

Varane is still at the peak years of his career, and at 27, he would be a long-term addition to Manchester United. He has a winning mentality and his addition to the Manchester United spine will make them much more solid unit defensively.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2011, Varane has gone on to make more than 350 appearances for Los Blancos. He has helped them to three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies in the process.

The club cannot afford to miss out on Varane, as it’s the perfect opportunity for them to sign him.