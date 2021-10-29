'We know our fans will be with us'- Manchester United captain Harry Maguire issues rallying cry ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has attempted to rally his team-mates and the club's fans ahead of their clash with Tottenham on Saturday. The Red Devils head into the game against Nuno Espirito Santo's side on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last weekend.

Manchester United fans turned against underfire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their embarrassing defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool. The Norwegian has been unable to get the best out of his squad this season. It has made a dampening statement on his reign, especially after he signed stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

The club's hierarchy have chosen to back Solskjaer, who reportedly has three more games to save his job. Manchester United star Harry Maguire has issued a rallying cry towards fans and his squad ahead of their game against Tottenham.

'We need to come together as a group and a club. We know our fans will be with us and come Saturday at Tottenham, like I said, they will be there in their numbers and I'm sure they'll be singing and chanting and be right with us and getting behind us," said Maguire in a pre-match press conference.

Manchester United has lost four of their last seven games in the Premier League. The 20-time Premier League champions have enjoyed one of the best transfer windows in recent history, but have lacked cohesion, unity, and direction this season.

The Manchester United boss has reportedly been given the chance to turn things around at Old Trafford over the course of the next three games. Solskjaer's side will face Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City in their next three games.

Manchester United stars Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, and co. will need to improve their performances to save Solskjaer's job

Manchester United stars Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo have attempted to rally their teammates. They have requested the club's fans to support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a difficult period for the club.

The duo have, however, been heavily criticized for their sub-par performances in recent weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed by critics for his lack of work-rate and desire to press, while Harry Maguire has struggled to return to form after an injury layoff.

Manchester United's star players will need to step up and perform against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City if they are to help Solskjaer save his job.

