Manchester United icon David Beckham hospitalised after painful injury as wife Victoria shares 4-word ‘daddy’ message with photo on Instagram

David Beckham is currently in the hospital receiving treatment following a painful injury, as his wife took to social media to share a picture of the 50-year-old lying on a bed with a sling wrapped around his right arm.
The former Manchester United and England player suffered what appears to be a broken arm. Confirming that Beckham is currently hospitalized, former Spice Girl Victoria took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of her husband with the caption:
“Get well soon daddy.”
In another post, she showed a friendship bracelet given to her husband with the letters forming 'Get Well Soon' on the white beads.
As of now, neither David Beckham nor his wife has yet to share what led to the injury sustained by the former United player. Beckham and his wife have been married since 1999. They reportedly met each other at a football match in 1997. To date, the couple have four children: sons Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 13. Beckham also co-owns Inter Miami and Salford City.
“I should never have taken it” - David Beckham on his biggest regret at LA Galaxy
In an interview last month, David Beckham revealed he wished he didn’t assume captaincy from former teammate Landon Donovan at LA Galaxy. Beckham, who began his senior career at United, moved to the MLS club in 2007 after his stint at Real Madrid.
Reflecting on his time at LA Galaxy while speaking on CBS Sports, Beckham said his biggest regret was taking the armband from Donovan when the team’s ownership told him to do so.
He said (via GOAL):
"When I first moved to LA, Landon Donovan was the captain,” Beckham said on CBS Sports. “And the owner of the team came to me and said, 'I want you to be captain.' And I said, 'No, Landon Donovan is the captain.' And then a week went by and they came to me again and said they spoke to Landon, Landon’s completely fine with it.
“I then asked Landon and he said ‘Yeah, of course no problem.’ And they gave me the captain’s armband. It’s my one regret, I should never have taken it off of Landon.”
During his five-year stint with LA Galaxy, Beckham made 124 appearances across competitions for the club.