Manchester United identify 2 Premier League goalkeepers to replace David de Gea: Reports

Manchester United are looking to improve their options in the goalkeeping department and two players have emerged as their main targets.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is unsurprisingly on their wishlist as the Argentine has made waves since leaving Arsenal in September last year.

He kept 15 clean sheets for the Villas in the 2020/21 Premier League season from 38 games, the most behind only Manchester City's Ederson (19) and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy (16).

In the current one, he's already on five, while also making some astonishing saves as Martinez has firmly etched himself among the best in the business.

He still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract but Manchester United could be willing to spend £50 million for Martinez's services.

David de Gea has returned to his best in recent times but he's 31 right now and prone to the occasional gaffe.

Behind him in the pecking order is Dean Henderson, whose time at Old Trafford seems over with the former Sheffield United custodian now a fringe figure at the club.

He's desperate to leave in search of greener pastures, not only to resurrect his career, but also possibly force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Another goalkeeper Manchester United are eyeing is Leeds United's Illan Meslier, who continues to impress for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

He's one of the few bright spots in what's been a terrible Premier League campaign for the Peacocks, who are languishing down in 16th place in the table.

However, the 21-year-old had signed a new deal with Leeds in August that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Martinez sounds expensive but Manchester United should go all in

Martinez, a bit-part player at Arsenal, has proved his worth since joining Villa, delivering consistently for the side.

A sum of £50 million may seem like too much for a player who's 29, but the Argentine still has a few years left at the top and is highly dependable.

Despite playing for a side that's languishing in mid-table, he boasts a better record than De Gea, with more clean sheets (5 to 4) and fewer goals conceded (22 to 24).

Emi Martinez could prove to be a very shrewd signing for United.

