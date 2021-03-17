Manchester United identify a cheaper Jadon Sancho alternative - Reports

Manchester United have identified Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Goncalves as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for a right-winger this summer after missing out on Sancho last year. However, they could no longer pursue the England international.

Borussia Dortmund wanted a massive £108 million for Sancho last summer, and are expected to sell him for around £90 million this summer. That is still a pretty steep fee, so Manchester United will look to sign Goncalves instead for nearly half that fee.

Goncalves has a release clause of £51.7 million in his contract as per Daily Mail, so Sporting will be powerless to stop him from leaving if his clause is triggered.

Pedro Goncalves’ versatility will be a boost for Manchester United

The Red Devils have made good progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and are currently second in the Premier League. However, the gap between them and Manchester City is still a whopping 14 points at the moment.

Solskjaer needs a few more signings to make Manchester United serious title contenders and close the gap to Manchester City next season.

Goncalves has made a big impact at Sporting Lisbon this season and has the ability to replicate what Bruno Fernandes is currently doing at Manchester United.

The 22-year old has been in top form for Sporting this season, having scored 15 goals in Liga NOS so far. Most of his appearances have come on the right wing, but he can play in a more central attacking midfield role as well.

Manchester United don’t have to go after Sancho as Goncalves can do a good enough job if they can sign him. The emergence of the exciting Amad Diallo could also give Solskjaer an additional option next season.

Diallo was finally handed his debut for Manchester United against AC Milan, and managed to put a shine on it with a brilliantly taken goal.

If they can sign the versatile Goncalves for his release clause, United will avoid burning a hole in their coffers and have some funds to invest in other areas.