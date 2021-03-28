Manchester United identify Jadon Sancho alternative - Reports

Manchester United continue to be heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, but with a move still in doubt, the Red Devils have reportedly identified an alternative to the Englishman.

As per Caught Offside via Daily Express, the Premier League giants have identified Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as the perfect plan B if a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger is not feasible. Manchester United are desperate to make attacking additions in the summer and a striker, in addition to a right-winger, remains a top priority.

Sarr caught the eye with his performances for the Hornets in the Premier League last season. Even though the Senegalese failed to save his team from relegation, he was one of their standout players.

Sarr continues to shine in the Championship and has nine goals from 34 appearances in all competitions so far. Manchester United, understandably, have kept a close watch on the player and could bring him back to the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils are eager to add a world-class striker to their squad this summer, but the right-wing also needs reinforcements. Erling Haaland is reportedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target this summer and is expected to cost Manchester United close to a fortune.

The Red Devils might not have the finances to complete a deal for Sancho after investing in the Norwegian. In those circumstances, Sarr could be an interesting option for Solskjaer. The Senegalese does not have Jadon Sancho's popularity, but at 23-years-old, the Watford winger could develop rapidly with the right guidance.

Manchester United could reignite their interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho. (Sunday Express) — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 28, 2021

The Red Devils were eager to add Sancho to their squad last summer, but a stretched transfer saga ended in disappointment as Borussia Dortmund refused to budge from their valuation of the player. Manchester United are unwilling to go through a repeat of the same this time, even though Jadon Sancho might be available for much cheaper this summer.

Manchester United will need Jadon Sancho’s experience on the right-wing

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr

Even though Ismaila Sarr is a tidy player, he lacks Sancho's experience at the highest level. The Englishman has lit up the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund and has featured in European competition as well. Manchester United would greatly benefit from having a player of Sancho's ability at the problematic right-wing position.

Jadon Sancho will be available for cheaper than last year, but Manchester United could pass on him if they decide to invest the majority of their budget in, for instance, a striker, and persist with Mason Greenwood on the right wing. #MUFC [@sampilger] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 27, 2021

However, if the Red Devils do manage to get Haaland and Sarr by the end of the summer, it would represent a significant improvement to their squad.