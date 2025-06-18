Manchester United identify new midfield target but cannot sign him before deadline day - Reports

According to a report by The Mirror, Manchester United may face a delay in their bid to sign a midfielder this summer. The Red Devils have been linked with OGC Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui, but face challenges due to the shared ownership of both clubs.

Nice and the Red Devils are both owned by INEOS, which restricts the business that the two clubs can do with each other. However, both sides reportedly can do business towards the end of the transfer window, allowing the Algerian to sign for the Manchester-based side if a deal is agreed.

Boudaoui joined the French side from Paradou AC in the summer of 2019 for a reported €4 million. He has represented Nice 175 times, scoring 13 and assisting 13.

Manchester United are keen to rebuild their squad after a poor campaign that saw them finish 16th in the league, their lowest position in the Premier League era. Ruben Amorim will hope he can secure the services of the AFCON winner and bolster his team ahead of a campaign where they will be expected to show immediate improvements.

Transfer intermediary urges Manchester United to lower Jadon Sancho's asking price

Transfer intermediary Vincenzo Morabito has urged the Red Devils to reduce their asking price for Jadon Sancho to sell him this summer. The English forward is not considered a part of the team's plans moving forward and has been reportedly put up for sale.

Speaking on Radio CRC, Morabito said (via FotMob):

"Ruben Amorim has made it very clear he does not want Sancho or Marcus Rashford in pre-season training. Manchester United are going to have to lower their expectations for Sancho, because they cannot ask for €25m for a player who has one year left on his contract and earns €18m per season wages.”

Morabito added:

"This operation is feasible, but we need to see how tough Manchester United can be holding out here, because Sancho is a good player and did pretty well at Chelsea. Cristiano Giuntoli wanted to bring him to Juventus last year, but then it didn’t go through.”

Sancho joined the English giants from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €85 million in 2021. He has failed to impress at the club, bagging just 12 goals and six assists in 83 games, and has been sent on loan to Dortmund and Chelsea.

