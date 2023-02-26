Manchester United identity top defensive target for the summer - Reports

Manchester United's search for a top-class right-back ahead of the summer transfer window seems to have intensified. Reports suggest that the club has identified Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong as their top defensive target.

Fraser Fletcher @FrazFletcher Exclusive: Manchester United are big fans of Jeremie Frimpong and have tracked him for a while, with Ten Hag keen on a new right-back.



Celtic would also be set for a windfall due to a sell on clause negotiated with Leverkusen.



According to Football Insider, Man United scouts have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old's progress this season and are impressed with what they have seen. Frimpong has been a regular starter for Leverkusen and has notched up an impressive five goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this term.

While the Amsterdam-born defender is happy in Germany, he is believed to be keen to join the English giants playing in the Champions League. It is also thought that a deal could be done for between £30-35million, despite Leverkusen valuing Frimpong at between £40-50million.

Frimpong's first senior appearance came at Celtic, where he played 51 games and won a domestic treble in the 2019-20 season. He joined Leverkusen from Celtic in January 2021 and is under contract until June 2025, earning a reported wage of around £35,000-a-week.

The news of Manchester United's interest in Frimpong comes as the club is also said to be confident of securing right-back Diogo Dalot for a new deal. The aforementioned report from Football Insider has revealed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is giving 'serious thought' to departing the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Talks will continue also with Diogo Dalot who’s considered key part of the project. Manchester United are planning to insist for Marcus Rashford new contract — it’s top priority for Erik ten Hag & the board as current deal expires in 2024Talks will continue also with Diogo Dalot who’s considered key part of the project. Manchester United are planning to insist for Marcus Rashford new contract — it’s top priority for Erik ten Hag & the board as current deal expires in 2024 🚨🔴 #MUFC🇵🇹 Talks will continue also with Diogo Dalot who’s considered key part of the project. https://t.co/SvdFPgTTjq

Erik ten Hag, who took over as Man United's manager at the start of the season, is keen to bolster his squad this summer, particularly in the right-back position. The Dutchman will also look to bring in more attackers to the team despite the destructive form of Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United is currently third in the Premier League and is still in the fight for the title. They will also have the chance to win their first trophy of the Ten Hag era when they take on Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

''Bring on United'', ''Vamos United'' - Manchester United players' final message ahead of their League Cup final against Newcastle United

Manchester United players are gearing up for their League Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday, February 26, with their final messages on social media echoing a sense of excitement and determination.

"Bring on United" and "Vamos United" were among the messages shared by the Manchester United players ahead of the big game.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Manchester United players final message before tomorrow’s BATTLE Manchester United players final message before tomorrow’s BATTLE 👊❤️https://t.co/TOxsaksCjF

This could be a momentous occasion for Man United, who are hoping to end their six-year trophy drought by clinching the League Cup title at Wembley Stadium. With players showing a strong sense of team spirit and motivation, fans will be eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting and closely contested final.

