Manchester United did not inform squad of Ralf Rangnick's appointment, players left 'annoyed' - Reports

Manchester United's squad is reportedly ‘annoyed’ by the club’s handling of Ralf Rangnick's appointment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim replacement. The Norwegian was sacked last Sunday after a poor run of form and Manchester United quickly held talks to fill the managerial role on an interim basis.

Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde and former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia were touted for the role. However, it was Ralf Rangnick who impressed the shot callers at Old Trafford the most during talks shortly after the sacking.

The 63-year-old German is set to officially be announced soon. He will fill the interim management role and then take a two-year consultative role with the club.

According to The Times via Metro, some Manchester United players are ‘annoyed’ at the way Rangnick’s appointment was made, as the players were kept in the dark throughout the process. However, the squad is generally ‘intrigued’ and curious to see what changes Rangnick implements at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick took temporary charge of Manchester United’s midweek win over Villarreal in the Champions League. The former Red Devil is set to remain in charge of Manchester United’s next two Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Manchester United have been on a wretched run of form in the Premier League that has seen them lose five out of their last seven league matches. Rangnick will be hoping to get the team back to winning ways with stronger performances in the second half of the season.

"Not good news for other teams"- Jurgen Klopp discusses Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick's imminent appointment has also caught the attention of other Premier League managers. For Jurgen Klopp in particular, this news does not bode well for other Premier League sides:

"Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He most famously built two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig."

"United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that - that's obviously not good news for other teams."

Manchester United will face league leaders Chelsea this Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

