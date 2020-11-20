Manchester United Injury Roundup: Alex Telles back in full training, Solskjaer hopeful Rashford can feature against West Brom, and more — 20th November 2020

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday, with West Bromwich Albion visiting Old Trafford. The Red Devils are looking for their first home league win of the season, but might miss some key players for that game.

Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly have returned to training but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled them out for the game.

Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are still injured as well. In addition, Solskjaer delivered some other injury updates, regarding some important players in his squad.

Luke Shaw out; Alex Telles available for selection

Luke Shaw suffered a hamstring injury in Manchester United's last Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Solskjaer ruled Shaw out of contention for the game against West Brom. It is being reported that Shaw could be out of action for up to a month.

Solskjaer confirmed that new Manchester United signing Alex Telles was back in training, and had no issues, after recovering from COVID-19.

"Alex Telles travelled and wanted to play but then I think there was a mix-up with the tests and there was loads of talk about if he was going or not, first of all to the first game and then to second game. He’s come back and has been training for a few days and is looking good," Solskjaer said.

Advertisement

Solskjaer hopeful Marcus Rashford can shake off shoulder injury

Marcus Rashford faces a race against time to recover from a shoulder problem that kept him out of the England squad in the most recent international break.

Solskjaer said that Rashford's participation for Manchester United in Saturday's game against West Brom would depend on how he responds during Friday's training session, and that he was likely to feature if there were no further complications.

"Some of them are probably some doubts. Marcus joined [training] for the first time today," Solskjaer said.

"He’s worked in the gym and has got treatment. He joined in the session today and I hope he’ll hold his hand up and say he’s ready. That will be up to him. I think he feels okay."

Rashford did play the full game for Manchester United during their win against Everton in the Premier League two weeks ago.

Victor Lindelof unlikely to feature for Manchester United against West Brom

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof could miss the Premier League game against West Brom on Saturday.

Lindelof had to miss out on the second half of Sweden's UEFA Nations League clash against France this week. After the game, the Sweden assistant manager Peter Wettergren confirmed that Lindelof was substituted because of a recurring injury.

Lindelof had to be taken off at half-time during Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir, but managed to come back and play the full game against Everton.

However, he did have a recurrence of the injury while on international duty, and Solskjaer didn't sound optimistic about the defender's chances of featuring on Saturday.

"Victor [Lindelof], we’ll have to check tomorrow because his back is not great," Solskjaer said.