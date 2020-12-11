Manchester United Injury Roundup: Martial to return, latest on Cavani, and more - 11th December 2020

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in a much-anticipated derby in the Premier League this weekend. Here is the latest Manchester United injury news from 11th December 2020.

Martial to return for Manchester United

Anthony Martial was subbed off during the game against West Ham United last week due to a muscle injury.

After missing the game against RB Leipzig, during which Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League, Martial is set to return for the Manchester derby on Saturday. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Martial will be available after shaking off his injury.

“Anthony [Martial] will definitely be involved so he’s cleared,” Solskjaer said in the pre-match press conference.

Martial has scored just two goals so far this season and United fans will hope his finishing will be better against their arch-rivals Manchester City.

Edinson Cavani a doubt for the derby

Edinson Cavani also missed the clash against Leipzig, and his involvement this weekend is in doubt as Solskjaer is unsure if he will be fit for the clash. The Uruguayan is dealing with a minor knock, and Manchester United will be glad Martial is back in training.

Cavani played 45 minutes against West Ham United in Manchester United’s previous league game as they came from behind to win 3-1 at the London Stadium.

Luke Shaw might not be risked in the game against City

Luke Shaw started against Leipzig in place of Alex Telles, but considering he has just returned from an injury, we might see Solskjaer use the latter at left-back. Shaw suffered a hamstring injury in early November but returned ahead of schedule to face Leipzig on Wednesday.

Telles has made a decent start to his Manchester United career but will face a big test against Manchester City come Saturday. The Brazilian has started in three Premier League games and has contributed one assist so far this season.

He is likely to come up against the duo of Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker on the left flank as Manchester City are expected to see a lot of the ball in the derby.