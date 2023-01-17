Manchester United injury update involving Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and others ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United are likely to be without five first-team players for their clash against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Red Devils are set to visit Selhurst Park on Wednesday, January 18, for a Premier League encounter. Ahead of the game, football.london has issued an update on some of the injury problems Erik ten Hag's team is dealing with.

Anthony Martial is the biggest name on Manchester United's current injury list. Martial started their last match, a crucial 2-1 league win over Manchester City at Old Trafford. However, he had to be replaced at half-time due to a knock and may not feature against Palace.

Martial's strike partner, Marcus Rashford, also reportedly picked up a knock during the match against City. However, the Englishman stayed on the pitch until second-half stoppage time, even netting the eventual winner. Rashford is only a minor doubt for Wednesday night's match at Selhurst Park.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Marcus Rashford is fit to continue for now... Antony replaces Anthony Martial for the second halfMarcus Rashford is fit to continue for now... Antony replaces Anthony Martial for the second half 🔁Marcus Rashford is fit to continue for now... https://t.co/rx1mVaJQZ9

There was less optimistic news, however, about three other players.

Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the season after suffering a knee injury during United's 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth earlier this month. Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, hasn't featured for the Red Devils since October and is reportedly working on an individual program.

Lastly, Diogo Dalot was substituted just 34 minutes into Manchester United's EFL Cup quarterfinal win over Charlton Athletic on January 10. The right-back didn't feature against Manchester City and is a doubt for the match against Crystal Palace as well.

Axel Tuanzebe is another name on United's injury list. The young centre-back hasn't played a single minute for the first team this season due to a back issue and is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday's match.

Manchester United have beaten Crystal Palace just once in their last four official meetings

Crystal Palace have been a thorn in Manchester United's side in recent years. Encounters between the two teams have often been cagey, with the Eagles winning two and drawing one of their last four Premier League meetings.

Palace emerged as 1-0 victors in their last league match against the Red Devils in May last year. Wilfried Zaha's 37th-minute strike gave Patrick Vieira's side all three points at Selhurst Park on that occasion.

Prior to that, United beat the Eagles by the same scoreline at Old Trafford in December 2021 courtesy of Fred's second-half winner.

This time around, Manchester United, who have won each of their seven matches since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will be firm favorites. Crystal Palace enter Wednesday's contest having lost all but one of their five official matches so far in December and January.

