Manchester United insider claims to know why Jadon Sancho is refusing to apologize amid Erik ten Hag feud

A Manchester United insider has told I News why Manchester United star Jadon Sancho doesn't want to apologize to Erik ten Hag.

He said that the player thought he was within his rights to voice his disapproval to the Dutchman's comments and apologizing at this stage would undermine his decision to go public with his views.

The insider also claimed that Sancho could be forced to leave Manchester United if his standoff with Ten Hag continues.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from Manchester United's first team after he publicly hit back at Erik ten Hag for criticizing his performances in training earlier this month.

“He is a great player, that doesn’t go away, so he will have offers in January if we are where we are now – with first-team football at United a distant dream. But clubs need to see something that would encourage them to bring him to their club. Talent alone won’t get him a move to another top team.

“We are aware of how this all looks for him, and the longer United leave him in the cold, the lower his appeal drops,” the insider told I News.

Jadon Sancho to leave Manchester United? Exploring potential destinations

With Jadon Sancho reportedly not willing to make peace with Ten Hag, an exit could be on the horizon for the attacker. But which club could bail him out?

His former club Borussia Dortmund are reportedly not interested in getting him back as they have concerns over resigning him (via BILD). Chelsea have also been mentioned among potential suitors as per some reports (via Football London).

As it stands, a move to Saudi Arabia could be Sancho's best bet. According to GiveMeSport, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq are interested in securing his services.