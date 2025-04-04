Manchester United interested in €100m transfer for Real Madrid star in statement summer deal: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Manchester United are interested in a €100 million deal for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan star is one of the best players in his position in the world and has attracted the interest of the English giants, who look set to undergo a massive rebuild.

Valverde joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2016 from Penarol for a reported €5 million fee. He joined the club's Castilla side, scoring thrice and assisting once in 30 games before joining the senior team in 2018. He established himself as a key member of the Spanish giants team, scoring 29 and assisting 30 in 305 appearances to help the team win three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and one Copa del Rey.

Manchester United hope they can secure the services of talented South Americans in the summer and spark a revival after their terrible campaign, which looks set to end with them in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Valverde is currently contracted to Real Madrid until the summer of 2029. He has played 46 games for the Madrid-based giants this season, scoring eight and assisting seven in all competitions.

Pundit tips Manchester United captain to move to Real Madrid if the chance presents itself

TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has tipped Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes to move to Los Blancos if given the chance. The Portuguese maestro has been one of the best players at Old Trafford since he arrived at the club and has recently been linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

In a recent discussion on TalkSPORT, McCoist pointed out the pulling power of the Spanish giants and admitted the Red Devils captain deserved better teammates, saying:

"If Real Madrid come in for him, what is he going to think? I think he deserves to be playing with better players at this moment in time. I think Manchester United are a massive club, but they're just going through a tough time at this moment in time. If it's Manchester United struggling in the Premier League or Real Madrid, there is zero choice."

Fernandes has been a revelation in a steadily deteriorating Red Devils team since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for a reported €65 million fee. He has scored 95 and assisted 82 in 278 games to help the Old Trafford-based side to one FA Cup and one League Cup.

