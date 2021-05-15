Manchester United interested in Getafe midfielder - Reports

According to Traspasos, Manchester United are interested in signing Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri in the summer. The Red Devils want to sign a defensive midfielder ahead of next season and Arambarri has been highlighted as an affordable option.

Manchester United have often seen Fred and Scott McTominay deployed in a double midfield pivot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But neither player has proven himself to be a natural defensive midfielder; both prefer roaming in attacking spaces rather than sitting deep. Reports claim that Manchester United have turned their attention towards the Getafe man and observed him closely in recent months.

#mufc have contacted Mauro Arambarri’s representatives [Getafe midfielder] to convey their interests first hand. Man Utd are looking to reinforce their midfield, Arambarri fits the profile Solskjaer demands. Starting price for the player would be around 20 million. [@English_AS] pic.twitter.com/Q1G8BbyC03 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 14, 2021

The reports further claim that Manchester United have enquired about the 25-year-old's availability, signaling intent to sign Getafe's defensive midfielder. Getafe could be willing to sell Mauro Arambarri to Manchester United for a sum near €30 million.

Arambarri joined Getafe in 2017 from Uruguayan side Boston River. He has made 33 La Liga appearances for Getafe this campaign, scoring three goals. Arambarri has been one of the standout performers for a Getafe side sitting 16th in the league. The team are just three points off the relegation zone with two games to go.

'Manchester United must strengthen to challenge Manchester City' - Solskjaer

Mauro Arambarri

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Manchester City on their Premier League triumph. He also said that the Red Devils must strengthen in the upcoming transfer window to challenge their noisy neighbors next season.

Speaking to BT Sport, Solskjaer said:

"Congratulations to them [Manchester City]. They've had a fantastic season. I'm very pleased with my boys because they've made it into the last 10 days of the season with a Man City team ahead of us that are lauded as the best in Europe."

When asked about what his team needs to do to challenge City, the Norwegian replied:

"If you want to take up the challenge with them, of course, we need to strengthen our squad."

"We've done well but we want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to have a stronger squad."

Further to today’s report, I can confirm that #MUFC have recently enquired about Mauro Arambarri — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) May 13, 2021

Manchester United have recently confirmed Edinson Cavani will stay for another season after signing a one-year extension to his contract earlier this week. With the gaping hole at the striker position filled, Manchester United will now be on the hunt for a winger, a defensive midfielder and a centre-back.