Manchester United very interested in signing 31-year-old Argentine forward: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a move for AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, as per reports. The Argentina international has enjoyed a fine season in the Italian top flight, performing at a high level without any injury worries.

Argentina left Dybala out of their squad for the 2024 Copa America, allowing the former Juventus man to enjoy a rare summer off. The result has been a largely injury-free campaign as he has missed only three games all season with minor concerns.

Fichajes.net reports that Manchester United are interested in the 31-year-old forward, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season. The forward played a key role for the Giallorossi as they overcame FC Porto to reach the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League, scoring twice in a 3-2 win.

Paulo Dybala has been a much-liked player for most of his career and has been attracted by the possibility of playing in the Premier League. The star has an active release clause of around €12 million for teams outside of Italy, and €20 million for Italian teams.

Dybala came close to leaving Roma last summer, with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah very keen on signing him. The left-footed forward, however, preferred to continue his career in Italy instead of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United would be keen on the experienced forward, whose profile fits perfectly into the 3-4-2-1 system employed by Ruben Amorim. He has the creativity, technique, and goalscoring ability to thrive as one of the two attacking midfielders behind the striker, and will be a good addition to their squad.

Manchester United eyeing summer move for Barcelona captain: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the summer, as per multiple reports. The Red Devils are keen to take advantage of the Uruguay international's new contract and get him as part of their summer recruitment plans.

Fichajes.net reports that Manchester United are prepared to pay the €65 million release clause in Araujo's new contract with La Blaugrana in the summer. The clause is active for the first 10 days of the summer transfer window, with Araujo having signed a deal until 2031 earlier this year.

The Red Devils are looking to replace the duo of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, both of whom are in the final months of their contract, in the summer. They see Araujo as the perfect profile to fit into their squad and their style of play, and will reportedly look to sign him in the summer.

