Manchester United interested in signing Argentine midfielder monitored by Manchester City and Real Madrid: Reports

Manchester United are looking to sign Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, who is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe and South America. The 16-year-old midfielder is one of the top prospects in Argentine football, and is valued at around £36 million by River Plate.

The emergence of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a stakeholder at United has resulted in a changed approach to player recruitment. The Red Devils are now looking to sign the best young talent, and are prepared to spend significant amounts of money to achieve this.

Franco Mastantuono became the third-youngest player to make an official appearance for River Plate when he debuted against Argentinos Juniors in January 2024. The teenager was handed his professional bow by Martin Demichelis, and has already scored once for the club to become their youngest goalscorer ever.

According to CaughtOffside, Mastantuono is wanted by not just Manchester United, but also Manchester City and Real Madrid. The English champions will be an attractive option for the youngster, who has seen Claudio Echeverri move in a similar deal earlier this season.

Mastantuono has a number of teams looking to sign him, and his club's asking price will go up further in the final days of the transfer window, as per the reports. The youngster is enjoying an impressive breakout season and has already made 10 cup appearances for River Plate.

Manchester United have their work cut out for them if they intend to sign Mastantuono, given the fact that their rivals are already ahead of them. The Red Devils can look to tempt the youngster with a superior financial package, but a move elsewhere looks likelier.

Manchester United set to receive injury boost ahead of Brentford clash

Manchester United are set to have injured centre-back Lisandro Martinez back fit and available for their match against Brentford. The Argentine defender has been out through injury for nearly eight weeks, but has stepped up his recovery during the international break.

Manager Erik ten Hag made confirmed this when speaking to the press ahead of his side's visit to the GTech Community Stadium. He said the side missed the quality of Martinez at the back, and that he has a chance to feature against the Bees.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes, there is a chance (Martinez will return). Missed him every game because he brings a composure in the team, a calmness in the team. At the same time, winning attitude, he can express that very clearly, he contributes a lot to our levels."

Lisandro Martinez was invited to the Argentina national team for this month's friendlies and teamed up with the squad despite not playing. The former Ajax man has featured just eight times in the league this season, and would have a key role to play in the coming weeks.