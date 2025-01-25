Manchester United interested in signing ex-Lionel Messi Barcelona teammate in surprise January deal: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati in a surprise January deal. According to Caught Offside, the Red Devils are preparing a bid to bring the young Spaniard to Old Trafford.

Fati, a product of Barca's famous La Masia academy, has failed to live up to the expected heights for La Blaugrana. The 22-year-old was once considered Messi's successor at the club but has seen his career hindered by multiple recurring injuries.

The Barcelona forward spent last season on loan at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in a bid to revive his career. However, he failed to impress in England, recording four goals and one assist in 27 matches for the Seagulls, and returned to his boyhood club at the end of the season.

With a new manager taking the reins at Barcelona, there were hopes that Fati could find his feet back at the club. However, he has struggled for game minutes under Hansi Flick, gathering 186 minutes of action in eight appearances across competitions so far.

As per the abovementioned report, Manchester United are looking towards a deal for Fati. Their interest in the Spanish international comes amidst Marcus Rashford's potential move to Barcelona. The Catalan club have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Englishman on a loan deal this January, with a transfer fee the only delay in completing the loan move.

However, should the Red Devils complete a swoop for Fati, it would give La Blaugrana the financial ability to rope in Marcus Rashford. Manchester United are eager to let Rashford leave this winter as he has fallen out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim.

Thus, a move for Fati could benefit both sides, as if it would ease them both of unwanted players.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford eager to take pay cut to facilitate Barcelona move

Marcus Rashford is reportedly ready to take a wage cut to complete his move to Barcelona. The 27-year-old has been exiled from the team by Ruben Amorim, forcing him to find playing time elsewhere.

Barcelona have shown strong interest in landing Rashford on loan for the rest of the season. He has reportedly agreed personal terms with the LaLiga side with the transfer fee being the only stumbling block for the deal to be completed. Barcelona will have to sell off some players to free up space on the salary bill to accommodate Rashford who reportedly earns about £300,000 per week.

Now, according to journalist Fernando Polo (via Transfers - MUFC on X), the Manchester United forward is open to reducing his salary to facilitate the deal.

With just a few days left in the January transfer window, how the Rashford transfer situation unfolds remains to be seen.

