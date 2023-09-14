Manchester United issue Jadon Sancho statement after his social media outburst aimed at manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have announced that winger Jadon Sancho will not train with the first team.

A statement was released on the club's official website regarding Sancho's situation. It reads:

"Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

Jadon Sancho was left out of Erik ten Hag's entire matchday squad in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3. The Red Devils boss explained that the 23-year-old had underperformed in training and didn't reach the level required.

This was met with an immediate response from Sancho who claimed he had trained well and was being made a scapegoat. He posted on his X account:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

The post remained pinned on Sancho's X account for over a week with many concluding that he and Ten Hag's relationship was beyond repair. The duo were reported to have held talks regarding the situation shortly after the international break.

It appeared that those talks had gone well as the player removed the post from his social media account. There was talk of the England international becoming Antony's replacement in Ten Hag's starting lineup after the Brazilian took a leave of absence due to a police investigation.

However, Manchester United's statement suggests Sancho still has bridges to mend and has placed more doubts on his future at Old Trafford. He joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million.

However, the English winger has failed to hit expectations, managing 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions. He was sent for individual training in the Netherlands by Ten Hag during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, spending three months on the program.

Manchester United chiefs step in to mend the situation involving Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United's football director John Murtough, and CEO Richard Arnold have stepped in to try and resolve the issue. The duo are looking to de-escalate the situation but there is still an impasse between Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils boss is a stickler for strict discipline and may have found Sancho's post unprofessional. It holds similarities to the approach he took in discipline Cristiano Ronaldo last year when the Portuguese icon refused to come on as a substitute.

Ronaldo exited the club months later after giving a damning interview about Ten Hag. It remains to be seen if a similar fate awaits Sancho although United may be more inclined to sell the player rather than agree to terminate his contract.

Murtough and Arnold hope that the dispute will be settled but their involvement suggests the rift is at a tumultuous point. The player has three years left on his contract with Manchester United.