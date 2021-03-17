Manchester United join race for Austrian wonderkid: Reports

Manchester United have revamped their transfer strategy in recent years to target young footballers and the Red Devils have now joined the race to sign the next big talent from Austria.

According to Metro, Manchester United are interested in Yusuf Demir, the 17-year-old striker who plays for Austrian side Rapid Vienna. However, securing his services will not be easy as Manchester City, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund are all tracking the teenager.

Demir has been gathering rave reviews since making his first-team debut in December 2019. The teenager has played for the Austrian Under-17 as well as the Under-21 teams. Demir is a left-footed forward who is comfortable playing across the front three and he has been dubbed the “Austrian Messi” due to his playing style. It is not a wonder that a host of clubs, including Manchester United, are keeping a close eye on him.

The Red Devils have modified their approach in the transfer market since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United have signed quite a few talented young footballers in recent times and are eager to bring Demir to Old Trafford too.

However, it is reported that Barcelona are leading the race for the teenager’s signature. The Catalans could even secure a deal for approximately £6m, which will be a big blow for the Premier League giants.

📝 — Manchester United and City ‘have already knocked on the door for Yusif Demir’, whereas Barca's Joan Laporta has ‘stepped up efforts’ to attract the player to the Nou Camp. The transfer fee for a deal is said to be between €6-8m #mufc #mujournal



[@FT_Redaktion] pic.twitter.com/u6J8x94qlR — United Journal (@theutdjournal) March 16, 2021

Borussia Dortmund’s stellar record of developing young talents could also work in the Bundesliga side’s favor and they are expected to go head to head with Barcelona for the player’s services. In such a scenario, Manchester United will have to take rapid and proactive steps if they wish to win the race for Demir.

Manchester United’s legacy of trusting in youth could work in their favor

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United will be hoping that their reputation of nurturing budding talents into world-class footballers would work in their favor when they pursue Demir. The Red Devils already have some enviable young talents rising from the youth ranks at the moment, and the Austrian could be enticed with similar promises for the future.

Barcelona are close to completing the signing of Yusuf Demir from Rapid Vienna. Bayern, Dortmund, Stuttgart as well as Manchester United and Manchester City have already inquired about the player and not all of them have given up hope entirely [@FT_Redaktion] pic.twitter.com/HTEXtDiRRL — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 16, 2021

Rapid Vienna are aware that the talented teenager will eventually leave the club, but are desperate to hold on to him until June of this year when he turns 18. That would enable the player to sign a new deal with the Austrian side, who are planning to insert a release clause in his contract.