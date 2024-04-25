Manchester United keen on move for La Liga star amid links to Arsenal - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez as part of their attempts to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season. Gutierrez has established himself as a regular first-team member for the Spanish outfit, who currently sit third in La Liga.

Owned by the City Group, who also own Manchester City, Girona took Spain's top-flight by storm at the start of the season and looked set to challenge Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

A big part of Girona's success this season has been the contribution of their full-backs, Gutierrez in particular. The 22-year-old Spaniard has scored once and provided six assists for the Catalan club in 30 league appearances this season.

The Real Madrid academy graduate has caught the attention of multiple sides with his dynamism at both ends of the pitch, including Manchester United. GiveMeSport reports that the Red Devils are interested in the youngster, following their struggles with the left-back position this season.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have forced Erik ten Hag to play a variety of players in the position, including midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Dutch manager is reportedly seeking a permanent solution to the problem, hence his decision to pursue a move for Gutierrez.

Manchester United have several competitors for the signature of the youngster, whose contract includes a buy-back clause for boyhood club Real Madrid. Arsenal and West Ham United have also indicated an interest in signing him in the summer.

Manchester United keen on Dutch Bundesliga star

Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as their summer plans begin to take shape. The Red Devils are keen on a new right-back, and Frimpong has long been in their sights.

According to SportBILD, Ten Hag's side will look to pursue a transfer for the 23-year-old Netherlands international in the summer. The Dutchman has been a key part of the revival at Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso, recording 13 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances this season.

Frimpong helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title this season, and the side still has two trophies within its reach. There are likely to be multiple departures from the club in the summer, and Frimpong may be allowed to leave for the right fee.