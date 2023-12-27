Manchester United keen on signing highly-rated winger who has 17 goal contributions this season - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing young PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko following his impressive start to the season with the Dutch club. The Red Devils are in the market for attacking reinforcement as they look to arrest their attackers' slump this season.

Before Tuesday night's game against Aston Villa, their front three of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho had scored a total of three goals in the Premier League.

PSV have been flawless this season under Peter Bosz in the Eredivisie, recording 16 wins from 16 to comfortably sit ten points clear in the league. The manager has constantly relied on some of his squad's younger players, including Belgium international Johan Bakayoko.

Bakayoko has caught the eye with his delightful technical level and ability to score and create goals for his side. The 20-year-old has scored four goals and provided 13 assists for his club in the league and UEFA Champions League this season.

Manchester United believe they have seen enough of the youngster to make him a target for the club and potentially bring him in this winter. The Red Devils' low-scoring frontline woes were further compounded after the falling out between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag earlier this season.

Bakayoko was reportedly close to leaving PSV in the summer after Brentford had agreed to trigger his release clause. But he rejected the move at the time in favor of playing in the Champions League. The young forward is reportedly valued by his club at £38.5 million. He is expected to make the step up to a tougher league sooner than later due to the kind of interest he is attracting.

Manchester United have added Bakayoko to their shortlist for his explosive, searing pace and dribbling ability combined with his end product. They want the Belgium international because he will improve their squad if he joins the club.

Will Manchester United finally turn their season around?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looked set to break another record against Aston Villa before rallying his side to a Boxing Day win. Trailing 2-0 after the first half, the Red Devils turned it around in the second half to secure a 3-2. Thus, he avoided a first Boxing Day home loss for United since 1978, making the win even more significant.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group set to take over sporting control, Ten Hag's position might be under threat if his team's poor run continues. The Dutchman will hope his side turn over a new leaf this season after a win over the third-placed Villa.

Manchester United are expected to make signings in the January transfer window to try and build on the momentum gotten from this win. They will be keen to strengthen their frontline, which still needs some improving as Marcus Rashford(two goals in 23 games) regains his form.