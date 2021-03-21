Details about Manchester United's 2021/22 away kit 'leaked'

Fresh details about Manchester United's away kit for the 2021/22 season have 'leaked' online by Footy Headlines, who are known for their accuracy when it comes to merchandise.

According to the leak, next season's away kit will draw inspiration from the iconic strip Manchester United wore on the road between 1990 and 1992. The Manchester Evening News also reported the same regarding United's away shirt earlier this month.

According to the latest 'leak', Manchester United's secondary shirt will officially be referred to as 'Cloud White' and it will feature the same colour used in rivals Arsenal's current away strip. The jersey will sport a faded blue graphic print on the fabric as well as red logos.

Adidas to bring back the Trefoil logo with Manchester United's away kit

It is also understood the shirt will be the first major football shirt to incorporate the classic Adidas Trefoil logo, which was a feature of several iconic kits in English football between 1971 and 1991.

Steve Bruce donning Manchester United's faded blue away shirt.

The classic shirt worn by Sir Alex Ferguson’s men during the final days of the Division One was seen as a groundbreaking and innovative effort at the time. Despite missing out on the league title in the first year of its inception, Manchester United did claim the League Cup in the first-ever Premier League season in 1992.

Legendary Manchester United players such as Steve Bruce, Dennis Irwin, Gary Pallister and Ryan Giggs have all donned this iconic strip when the team played away from Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard styling Manchester United's 2017/18 away shirt.

If Adidas sticks with this design, it will be the second time that Manchester United's 1990-92 away kit has been reimagined. United's 2017/18 away kit was a remixed version of this celebrated '90s strip.