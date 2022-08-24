Manchester United to launch bid for Dutchman after tonight's Champions League game - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly set to launch a bid for PSV Eindhoven's Dutch forward, Cody Gakpo.

PSV are set to face Rangers tonight in a Champions League qualifier game. It is understood that the Red Devils will present their offer to the Dutch club once the important game is concluded.

The 23-year-old Gakpo has scored three goals and provided four assists in his first six games of the season. He has become one of the primary weapons of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ahead of his team's Champions League qualifier, the former Manchester United player had this to say about Gakpo's rumored move to United:

"There were rumours over the whole period and I admire that a lot in him. He's working on his development on a daily basis, playing in games and reaching his level. He's not distracted, he's focused on the games he has to play and focused on his next game. For a young guy like him, it's special to see that attitude." (h/t manchestereveningnews.co.uk)

The legendary Dutch forward went on to add that he would like to keep hold of the player this summer and stated that Gakpo is a PSV player until a move happens.

He said:

"That's obvious. As long as he's a PSV player he's here, that's what I'll focus on and him as well. There's no if or what ifs. He's a PSV player until further notice."

United have had a productive transfer window so far. They recently completed a blockbuster move for former Real Madrid star Casemiro.

Ajax forward Antony is also on the club's radar and Erik ten Hag is keen to add the player to his squad. Ajax have reportedly set a price of £84 million for the youngster.

Manchester United finally got their first win of the campaign against Liverpool

Manchester United managed to put on a dazzling display as Erik ten Hag's men defeated Liverpool 2-1 to get their first win of the season.

The Dutch manager made a few significant changes to his side that lost their two opening games.

Club captain Harry Maguire, alongside Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, was dropped for the clash as Ten Hag opted to start with Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga.

Varane and Lisandro Martinez were solid at the back. Forwards Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet as well. Mohamed Salah's goal was only a consolation for a struggling Liverpool side.

