Manchester United to launch move for 25-year-old PL winger as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster attack, claims former scout

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo. The Red Devils are looking to sign attacks this summer and see the Premier League star as an ideal fit.
As per Manchester United's former chief scout, Mick Brown, Ruben Amorim wants Semenyo added to the squad. He recalled watching the Ghana star in the lower division and stated that the forward has shown he can handle the pressure and told Football Insider:
"Man United have been impressed by Semenyo this season. He certainly didn't do himself any harm with that performance on Sunday. He fits the bill of the type of player Ruben Amorim is looking for, he's strong, quick, he's got plenty of energy and works hard, he's good in shooting situations and good in the air too."
"They'll know all of that and they'll know his weaknesses too from watching him this season. Amorim likes to play his 3-4-3 system, and Semenyo could fit into any of those three positions, so that's another point in his favour. I don't think he's the player to restore United to former glories, but he'd be an improvement on what they've got at the moment. When I first watched Semenyo playing for Newport, I never thought he'd get to where he is now."
"That's a testament to how hard he has worked and his ability to improve under pressure. One think United always have to consider whether players will be able to handle that step – it's nothing to do with how good he is on the pitch, can he handle the pressure? Based on the evidence of his career, that's not going to be an issue for Semenyo. So based on all of that, and to give him credit, he's had a fantastic season and is definitely in the frame to join Man United – I think he'd be a good options."
Semenyo has scored 9 goals and assisted 4 times in 33 Premier League matches this season. He has two goals in 4 FA Cup matches too.
Manchester United target told to reject move to Tottenham by former Ghana star
Former Ghana international Matthew Amoah spoke to Africa Foot earlier this season and claimed that Semenyo should stay at AFC Bournemouth if the only side interested in signing him is Tottenham. He claimed that Spurs are not better than the Cherries and will not help him grow as a player. He said via Spurs Web:
“With all due respect to Tottenham Hotspur, if this is the only offer that comes to Semenyo this summer, then he should stay at Bournemouth."
Matthew Amoah went on to claim that the Manchester United target is worth €40 million in the current market. He believes that the Ghana star will have a bigger club knocking on the door for him soon.