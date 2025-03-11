Manchester United learn €75m asking price for 26-year-old attacking target with 27 league goals this season: Reports 

According to an AS report, Manchester United has learned how much Viktor Gyokeres will cost. The Swedish striker is in great form with Sporting Lisbon, scoring 27 goals in the Portuguese league.

Ad

Gyokeres is no stranger to new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, who signed him from Coventry for Lisbon in the summer of 2023 for a reported € 24 million. The striker played some of his best football under the Portuguese tactician, bagging 23 assists and 66 goals from 68 games under the 40-year-old.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals amid a terrible campaign that has them stuck in the bottom half. The Old Trafford-based side has scored just 34 goals in 28 Premier League games. Bruno Fernandes has been Ruben Amorim's best-attacking player, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.

Ad

Trending

Gyokeres is expected to cost potential suitors € 75 million in the summer. Manchester United hopes to secure guaranteed goals after what will likely go down as the Red Devils' worst season in the Premier League Era. The Swedish striker has been immense for Sporting Lisbon again this season, scoring 39 goals and providing nine assists in 40 games. His contract expires in the summer of 2028.

Manchester United co-owner blasts 'Overpaid' players.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has criticized the club's players, claiming some are 'overpaid' and 'not good enough.' The Red Devils have been poor this season, struggling to 14th in the Premier League.

Ad

In a recent discussion with the BBC, the English billionaire lamented the club's recruitment before he bought his minority stake, saying via FotMob:

"If you look at the players that we didn't buy; we're buying Antony, we're buying Casemiro, we're buying Onana, we're buying Hojlund, we're buying Sancho. These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we've inherited those things and have to sort that out. It takes time for us to move away from the past into a new place in the future."

Ad

The INEOS boss continued, saying:

"Some are not good enough and some are probably overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time. We've got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future."

The Manchester United co-owner continued, saying:

"If I actually look at the squad which is available to Ruben, I think he is doing a really good job, to be honest. I think Ruben is an outstanding young manager. I really do. He's an excellent manager, and I think he will be there for a long time. You are beginning to see a glimpse of what Ruben can produce. I think you saw a glimpse of it against Arsenal. How many players against Arsenal on the bench did you recognise?"

Ad

Sir Jim Ratcliffe concluded, saying:

"How many have ever worn a Manchester United shirt for [the first team as there's no squad left? We are down to the last 10 or 11 men in the squad really, of proper first-team players. Ruben is doing a super job. He is, as most great coaches are, an emotional character. Ruben is not perfect, but I am a great supporter of Ruben. He wants a dressing room that is full of people who are totally committed to winning football matches. He won't tolerate people who don't have 100% of that attitude. The players have to be in the same box."

Manchester United look set to miss out on European football next season. Their only hope of competing in Europe comes in the UEFA Europa League, where they face Real Sociedad in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on Thursday at Old Trafford after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at San Sabastian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback